SelfSell Price Tops $0.0003 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $118,700.00 and $11,572.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042611 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

