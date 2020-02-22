Semux Price Hits $0.0864 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Semux has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $33,604.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Semux has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042595 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00034606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000442 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

