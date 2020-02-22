Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voit & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $54.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cross Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

