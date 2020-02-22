Sentient Coin Price Hits $0.0005 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $665,019.00 and $20,067.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01093753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00050316 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00213044 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067073 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

