Sentinel Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $39,186.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

