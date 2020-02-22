Sentinel Chain (SENC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, IDEX and CoinBene. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $325,378.00 and $50.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

