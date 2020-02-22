Shadow Token One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $234,582.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.84 or 0.02889483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00227653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00141717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

