Shekel Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Shekel has a market capitalization of $24,381.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shekel coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Shekel has traded 49% higher against the US dollar.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017391 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003886 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004465 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JEW is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 133,109,990 coins. Shekel’s official website is shekel.io. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin.

Shekel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shekel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shekel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

