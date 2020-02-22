SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $99,560.00 and $28.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,681.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.28 or 0.02716223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.07 or 0.03879911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00777975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00822134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00099231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009795 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00636757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

