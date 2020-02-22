Shift (SHIFT) Market Cap Reaches $566,553.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Shift has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and IDAX. Shift has a market capitalization of $566,553.00 and $5,302.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,755,750 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

