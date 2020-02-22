ShowHand (HAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $16,485.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $16,485.00 and $4,091.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.39 or 0.02908348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00228130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00143137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

