SIBCoin Market Cap Achieves $601,670.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, C-CEX and YoBit. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $601,670.00 and approximately $322.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,681.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.28 or 0.02716223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.07 or 0.03879911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00777975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00822134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00099231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009795 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00636757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,223,090 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

