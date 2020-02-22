Single Collateral DAI Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC on popular exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $21.28 million and approximately $269,862.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00492408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06587960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00058524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005077 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 21,313,532 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.