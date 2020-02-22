Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $316,461.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Binance, ChaoEX and Iquant. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02901222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00227745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, Iquant, Cryptopia and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

