SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

SKYW stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. 282,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. SkyWest has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 234,844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SkyWest by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

