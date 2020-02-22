SmartCash (SMART) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 5% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $643,790.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,674.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.49 or 0.02701369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.49 or 0.03868765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00779923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00817615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00098222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009814 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029418 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00627945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Braziliex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

