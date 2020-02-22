Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at $28,110,640.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,683,105 shares of company stock valued at $42,502,291 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Snap by 9.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

