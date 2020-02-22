SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0275 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $618,442.00 and approximately $126,885.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005174 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,543,120 coins and its circulating supply is 22,466,028 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

