Social Send (SEND) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $327,594.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018448 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004375 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Social Send

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,794,074 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

