SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $25.15 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.70.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

