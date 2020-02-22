Solaris (XLR) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $333,046.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. In the last week, Solaris has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000293 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,807,986 coins and its circulating supply is 1,807,979 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, OOOBTC, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

