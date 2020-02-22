Soma (SCT) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Soma token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Soma has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Soma has a market cap of $137,233.00 and $1,320.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00052087 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00067101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001159 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,699.95 or 1.00130085 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000679 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

