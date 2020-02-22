SONM (SNM) Price Tops $0.0136

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One SONM token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OKEx, IDEX and Tidex. SONM has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $87,828.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.02892166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00142108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About SONM

SONM was first traded on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Tidex, OKEx, HitBTC, YoBit, COSS, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.