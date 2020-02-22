SONO (SONO) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, SONO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a total market capitalization of $14,523.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.01081653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00052109 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00215732 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00067253 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004714 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

