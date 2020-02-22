SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Kucoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $614,447.00 and approximately $18,508.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00481170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.35 or 0.06603906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00058555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027683 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005086 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SPHTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

