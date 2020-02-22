SounDAC Market Cap Reaches $239,354.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $239,354.00 and $234,236.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002680 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000525 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

