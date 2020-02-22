S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is Quantbot Technologies LP’s 5th Largest Position

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.0% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $10.16 on Friday, hitting $293.25. 2,066,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,034. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $194.95 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.66. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

