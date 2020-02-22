Sparkpoint One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,408.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $253,104.00 and $27,408.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 179.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.25 or 0.02911981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,017,361,671 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

