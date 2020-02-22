SparksPay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $7,430.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

