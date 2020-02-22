Spectrecoin Hits Market Cap of $2.22 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bisq and Livecoin. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $359.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00024990 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.02635077 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002394 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018432 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.