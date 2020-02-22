Spectrum (SPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,363.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Spectrum has a total market cap of $36,363.00 and $24,194.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00781899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006893 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

