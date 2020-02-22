SpeedCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. SpeedCash has a market cap of $9,094.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000107 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

