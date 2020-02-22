Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPRO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

SPRO opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $186.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.98.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

