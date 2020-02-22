Spiking (SPIKE) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 37.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Spiking has a market cap of $687,000.00 and approximately $1.11 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00491522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $636.71 or 0.06477215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00062595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027699 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005009 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010236 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

