Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402,476 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 3.26. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $87.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.