SRCOIN Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a total market cap of $131,571.00 and $4.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.02920300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00228472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

