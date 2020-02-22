StableUSD (USDS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $366,724.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $366,724.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00009925 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.02922790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00227689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,668,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,629,403 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

