Stakinglab (LABX) Market Capitalization Achieves $30,409.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $30,409.00 and approximately $363.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00285760 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016769 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030733 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000906 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,648,078 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.