Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 910 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 279,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,523,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.6% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.