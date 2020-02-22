Starbase Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,804.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Starbase has a market cap of $142,107.00 and $1,804.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 97% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00481364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $624.22 or 0.06473716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00063025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.