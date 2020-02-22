Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,260,000 after acquiring an additional 185,954 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

