Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Media Impact Rating of 3.00

Press coverage about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Starbucks’ analysis:

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Starbucks stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.