StarCoin (KST) Reaches Market Cap of $117,114.00

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded down 76% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. StarCoin has a market capitalization of $117,114.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StarCoin has traded down 76.4% against the U.S. dollar. One StarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00778717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006890 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

StarCoin Profile

KST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. The official message board for StarCoin is www.starcointalk.com. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv.

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.