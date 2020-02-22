STASIS EURO (EURS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $336,487.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00011192 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDCM, DSX and HitBTC. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $34.71 million and approximately $336,487.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00492632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.12 or 0.06621753 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokens.net, Kyber Network, IDCM, DDEX, Ethfinex, OKCoin, DSX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

