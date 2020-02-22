Status Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.61 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Status has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $60.87 million and approximately $37.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, DEx.top, Liqui and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.02896959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, IDAX, DragonEX, Koinex, Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, LATOKEN, Upbit, Gate.io, Neraex, CoinTiger, IDEX, IDCM, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Kucoin, Cobinhood, DEx.top, OKEx, ZB.COM, Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui, OTCBTC, HitBTC, BigONE, GOPAX, DDEX, Poloniex, Ovis and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

