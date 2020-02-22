Steem Dollars Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $36,171.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00008013 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex and GOPAX. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,824.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.21 or 0.03877965 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002191 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00761126 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,291,421 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

