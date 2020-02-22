Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Steem has a market cap of $75.30 million and $954,786.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, GOPAX, Binance and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,672.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.03879538 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00762973 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000564 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 373,277,591 coins and its circulating supply is 356,303,497 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, RuDEX, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Bithumb and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

