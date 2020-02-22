Stellar (XLM) One Day Volume Hits $413.06 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $413.06 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, C2CX, Poloniex and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02893511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00227925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00141900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,197,010,780 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi, OTCBTC, Ovis, Liquid, CryptoMarket, ZB.COM, OKEx, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Exrates, Kraken, Koineks, BitMart, Binance, HitBTC, Kryptono, Exmo, Indodax, GOPAX, Stellarport, Bitbns, ABCC, CoinEgg, Vebitcoin, CEX.IO, Koinex, Stronghold, Cryptomate, C2CX, Upbit, Kuna, Poloniex, RippleFox, Kucoin and BCEX.

