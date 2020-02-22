Storm (STORM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Storm has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Kyber Network. Storm has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02901222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00227745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,465,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinnest, Bitbns, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, YoBit, WazirX, Coinrail, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

