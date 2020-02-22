STRAKS Market Cap Achieves $25,304.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $25,304.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,635.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.56 or 0.02712589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.03881581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00785463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00826952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00098867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009854 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00629965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

